Adele announces details of rescheduled Las Vegas shows

Adele has today (July 25) shared details of her rescheduled Las Vegas shows.

The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video that her show wasn’t ready.

Now it’s been announced that all the previously postponed ‘Weekends With Adele’ concerts have now been rescheduled. In addition to the 24 previously announced shows, a further eight new shows have been unveiled.

The residency will run from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. In the first instance, priority will be given in the pre-sales to fans who held tickets for the original shows.

A statement on the musician’s website explained: “Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the ‘Weekends With Adele’ Verified Fan Presale.

A note on Ticketmaster added: “A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows.

“Access to each presale will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the Weekends with Adele Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3 with further instructions on how to participate.”

You can find out more about how to register for the pre-sale, and how to purchase tickets when they are available here.

Adele’s shows at The Colosseum at Cesar’s Palace:

NOVEMBER 2022

18, 19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

In a note to fans, Adele said: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February, Adele commented further on why she made the decision to cancel the shows originally.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last minute,” she said. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. But it just wasn’t ready.”

She spoke about delays relating to COVID and equipment, stating that “some things weren’t going to be arriving until the day of the show”.

She continued. “It just would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me, up on stage being like, ‘She doesn’t want to be doing this.’ And, I’ve never done anything like that in my life. I’m not going to start now, you know? I’m obviously gutted.”

When Norton asked why she couldn’t simply downsize her expectations for the Vegas residency, Adele said: “I’m not going to try do a stadium show in a theatre – but it’s Vegas. It can’t just be me on my fucking guitar.”

Recently, Adele gave her first public concert in five years at Hyde Park in London.