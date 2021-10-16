Adele breaks Spotify streaming record for ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has broken a new Spotify streaming record with new song, ‘Easy On Me’.

The single, Adele’s first in five years, arrived at midnight on October 15 and quickly amassed millions of streams within its first few hours of going live.

The song has now set a new record for the most streams in a single day, surpassing a record previously held by K-pop giants, BTS. They held the record with 20.9 million streams for ‘Butter’.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Spotify wrote: “And just like that, Adele set a new record.”

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

Yesterday (October 16), Adele also hinted about what fans can expect to hear on her next album, ’30’, which will arrive on November 19.

When asked about possible options for the first single, Adele told Zoe Ball there were “three”, before going on to describe how each sounded.

Adele explained: “There were three options for the first single. Very different, all of them. There’s obviously ‘Easy On Me’, then there’s another one…I got very into Goldfrapp and I was like, ‘I can do this music too!’. I can do one song, I definitely couldn’t pull off what Alison [Goldfrapp does], she’s the absolute Queen.

“And there’s another one that’s very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John].”

Advertisement

Reviewing Adele’s new single, NME wrote: “For now, though, Adele has returned with a reassuring slice of classic Adele balladry. This song will chime with anyone going through a quarter-life crisis, a mid-life crisis, or just a crisis of a hangover. And if you look to Adele’s music to make you cry, you won’t be disappointed.”