Adele has given an update on her new album during her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live.

During her opening monologue on the show, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest, a role that was last night (October 24) assumed by H.E.R instead.

Adele told the audience: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both.” She added: “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Adele addressed her previous appearances on SNL in 2008 and 2015 and credited the former with launching her career in the US.

“[It was] the show that broke my career here in America, twelve very long years ago” Adele said. “See I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Miss Tina Fey and so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and now the rest is history.”

You can watch the full monologue here:

Elsewhere in the show, Adele played a medley of songs during one of the show’s sketches – a tongue-in-cheek take on The Bachelor.

Adele performed ‘When We Were Young’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’ during the skit which you can below:

It’s been almost five years since Adele broke records with her last album, ’25’, and there have been many red herrings as to when the follow-up is actually being released.

In February, she was filmed telling the audience at a friend’s wedding to “expect my album in September”. However, in June that was shot down after her manager confirmed new material would not be released then.

In August, she responded to a fan’s question on Instagram asking when the album would drop, to which she said “I honestly have no idea.”

It’s reported that Adele is working with producer Raphael Saadiq on the album, in addition to John Legend.