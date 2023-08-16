Adele helps couple with gender reveal at Las Vegas residency

Adele has helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby at one of her live shows.

The heartwarming moment took place during one of the singer’s performances in Las Vegas, as part of her residency there.

In footage shared to their Instagram and TikTok pages, Adele fans Chis Fare and his wife Shantelle Lord managed to catch the eye of the singer and have her pause her set to bring the couple up to the stage and reveal the gender of their baby.

Although any placards or signs are banned from being brought into the show, the couple managed to sneak one in, and held up a sign which read “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” during her Weekends With Adele residency show.

“No one’s really allowed signs in here, I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” Adele said to the crowd, inviting the pair to the front of the stage.

“I’ve never done this,” she added, taking a slip of paper from the pair and ensuring they had someone filming the blessed moment. Here, Shantelle – who is 18-weeks along in her pregnancy – told the artist: “I’m just honoured that you’re going to do this for us. We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

Adele then took a seat on the edge of the stage, ripping open the envelope and telling the crowd, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… boy!”, as the couple celebrated and hugged the singer.

“That was amazing! I’m so happy for you,” Adele said. “That’s so emotional. Oh my God! If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?”

The latter comment seems to refer to a previous interview the singer did with Elle last year, in which she said she “definitely” wants to have more children, but is currently focused on her Las Vegas residency. The shows will run through November.

This isn’t the first time that Adele has interacted with her crowd in one of her Nevada live shows. Last month, the multi-Grammy-winning singer spoke out against the dangerous trend of fans throwing items at artists on stage.

The discussion came after numerous incidents were reported of musicians being hit at their live shows. These included Bebe Rexha, who was left needing stitches after she was hit in the head by a fan’s phone, P!nk, who was left stunned by a fan throwing their mother’s ashes on stage at BST Hyde Park, and Lil Nas X had to pause a show when a fan threw a sex toy on stage.

Adele addressed these incidents during one of her shows at Caesar’s Palace, shortly before a segment where she fires t-shirts at fans out of a t-shirt gun. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, throwing shit onstage? Have you seen that?” she said, as seen in footage posted on TikTok.

“I’ll fucking dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she warned. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”