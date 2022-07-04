Adele invites two fans to watch show at side of stage as part of Pride celebrations

Adele has invited two fans to watch her Hyde Park show at the side of the stage this weekend – check out the moment below.

The fans, called Dean and Jack, shared a thread on Twitter about how the moment at Hyde Park unfolded on Saturday (July 2). Adele was at the park performing two sold out performances across Friday (July 1) and Saturday in front of 65,000 fans.

Earlier in the day, Dean shared on Twitter how he was approached at the festival in the General Admission section by a representative of Adele, who asked to borrow his Pride flag for the performance. Dean had bought the flag hours earlier as part of London’s Pride celebrations, which took place across the city at the weekend.

Dean and Jack were given a special pass and taken into the “Diamond VIP section” of the festival.

Later, during the show, Adele called out their names during the performance and asked them to watch via “the best seats in the house” at the side of the stage. During ‘When We Were Young’, Adele wore their rainbow flag.

Check out footage of the moment here:

Last night I was invited by @Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened! A thread… pic.twitter.com/NkDjyszpUm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

I arrived with my general admission ticket at about 6pm and went straight to the toilet at the furthest point away from the stage. As I left, a woman approached my friend and I and said she saw I was wearing a pride flag, and they @Adele needed one for her performance… — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

She asked if she could borrow mine so…OF COURSE I SAID YES! Then we were whisked away into the Diamond VIP section and given a LOT of drinks tokens. This is the woman who approached us and too such good care of us ❤️. pic.twitter.com/6GkRhjmN6f — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

After we got our wristbands and drinks, we watched a bit of the amazing Gabrielle and bumped into the lovely @Charlottegshore! pic.twitter.com/LqTeC8q1Ev — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

We were stunned. This was a dream! Before long @adele came on stage and blew our socks off! Of course, singing Hello. pic.twitter.com/6PjtYDZBXE — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Then, after two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened. @Adele, in front of 65,000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over to the barrier! I of course, have no footage of this as I was losing my mind!!! — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house… they certainly were! Here are a few snaps… pic.twitter.com/Q8x4lYwXFn — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Then, during When We Were Young, @adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried. pic.twitter.com/DPuyOFYIIm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride @adele sung Love Is A Game, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!! pic.twitter.com/GnJlXDKCGG — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

I’ve just been sent a clip from the moment @Adele called us up ❤️. pic.twitter.com/2wAvpArhzX — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

AND the most awkward drunk conversation of my life @Adele. pic.twitter.com/5pVSAlj4d5 — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

The show on Friday was Adele’s first public concert in five years.

Adele performed a number of classics during her first two-hour set, including ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ and ‘Rumour Has It’, as well as ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Oh My God’ from her latest album ’30’.

The shows held an estimated 65,000 people each, with support acts playing throughout the day. They featured an all-female bill, comprising Kacey Musgraves, Nilüfer Yanya, Gabrielle, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

The shows were announced last October, and were intended to follow a 12-week residency in Las Vegas. However, that was postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID”.

Over the past few years, Adele has mostly given televised performances and award show appearances, including the 2022 BRIT Awards. She won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for ‘Easy On Me’) and Album of the Year for ’30’, performing its cut ‘I Drink Wine’.