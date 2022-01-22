Adele thanks fans for “overwhelming” support after postponing Vegas residency

Adele has thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support after announcing the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer-songwriter was set to begin a 12-week run of concerts in Sin City yesterday (January 21) in support of her fourth studio album, ’30’.

Dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’, the residency would have seen the star perform two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel between now and April 16, 2022.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening (January 20), however, Adele shared an emotional video message to announce that the performances would be pushed back due to “delivery delays” and COVID-related issues.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she explained, adding that she and her team had “tried absolutely everything” in an attempt to put the concert together in time. “I’m gutted – I’m sorry it’s so last-minute,” Adele said.

With many people understanding the predicament she faced, Adele tweeted today (January 22) to express her gratitude to those who had posted comments of support.

“I have the best fans in the world!” she wrote on the platform. “Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.” The singer signed off with the red love heart emoji – you can see the tweet below.

I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you ♥️ — Adele (@Adele) January 22, 2022

In her announcement earlier this week, Adele said: “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now.

Advertisement

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele is currently working on rescheduling the Las Vegas residency dates. She’s vowed to “finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be”, adding: “We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele will make her UK live return with a two-night billing at BST Hyde Park in London on July 1-2. Both concerts have now sold out.