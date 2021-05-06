Adele marks her 33rd birthday with rare Instagram post

Adele has marked her 33rd birthday with a rare post on her Instagram account.

The singer celebrated her birthday yesterday (May 5) by sharing a selection of new images of herself with the caption “Thirty Free”.

Adele’s latest post marks her first Instagram activity since January when she celebrated 10 years of her second album ‘21′.

After guest-hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, Adele signalled that she could make her return to music this year.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Peace out ’til next year.”

Speaking during her SNL opening monologue, Adele explained why she hadn’t chosen to be that week’s musical guest in addition to her hosting duties (H.E.R served as the musical guest instead) and gave an update on the progress of her upcoming new album.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she said, adding: “I’d rather put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Back in March Adele was named as the UK’s best-selling female album artist of the century.