Adele pays tribute to Grenfell survivors and firefighters at ‘An Audience With’ concert

Adele paid tribute to Grenfell survivors and firefighters during her ITV special An Audience With last night (November 21).

The singer, who performed tracks from her new record ‘30‘, invited a host of celebrities to the show alongside those who had survived the 2017 tragedy.

At one point in the TV special she gave a shout to the survivors and firefighters.

Advertisement

“I know we have some amazing people in the audience…health care workers, key workers, firefighters. We’ve got Grenfell, oi oiiiiii!,” she said.

“Hello darlings, I’m so glad you’ve come oh, hello, hello, hello.”

Adele was a huge campaigner following the tragedy and made a low-key visit to the site hours after the fire to comfort victims and their families.

In the following days, she also visited a local fire station for “tea and cuddles”, and treated children from Grenfell to a private screening of Despicable Me 3.

Last year, she also paid tribute to the victims, speaking on the third anniversary of the disaster which killed 72 people.

Advertisement

During last night’s show, she took in questions from a host of stars including Emma Thompson and Samuel L Jackson, and was joined onstage by her school English teacher.

Meanwhile, Spotify recently took on a suggestion from Adele and changed its default setting, which shuffles album tracks in random order.

The streaming platform confirmed over the weekend that it had agreed to her request, which the singer initially made so that her latest album ’30’ would be played in the order that it was curated.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele tweeted. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” she continued, before thanking the platform. “Anything for you,” Spotify tweeted in response.