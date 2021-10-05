The speculation comes after the singer revealed earlier today (October 5) that she is set to return next week (October 15) with long-awaited comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ .

Adele is reportedly looking to air a TV special around the release of her upcoming fourth album.

According to Vulture, Adele’s team have been approaching a number of networks and streaming platforms with a view to airing a TV special alongside the release of the album.

The report adds that no network is officially attached to the project yet, and that “talks are still in the exploratory stage”.

The announcement of ‘Easy On Me’, which will mark the singer’s first new music since her third album ’25’ was released in 2015, comes after fan and media speculation that a new album called ’30’ is incoming.

Yesterday (October 4) Adele re-vamped her social media pages, alerting fans to an imminent announcement. She also responded to a post from Twitter regarding the Facebook/Instagram/Whatsapp outage, writing: “Hiya babes!” See that tweet above.

Last week, billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in cities including London, New York, Berlin, Dublin, Paris and Rome, hinting at the upcoming album’s title.

It is also rumoured that Taylor Swift has moved the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ forwards one week (from November 19 to November 12) to avoid clashing with the arrival of another big record – believed to be Adele’s ’30’.