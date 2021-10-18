Adele says she played her new album to Drake to get his reaction

Adele has revealed that she has already played her forthcoming new album ‛30′ to Drake in order to get his take on the record.

The singer is preparing to release her new LP, her first since 2015’s ‛25′, on November 19 via Columbia Records.

Speaking to Capital FM last Friday (October 15) to mark the arrival of her new single ‘Easy On Me’, Adele revealed that Drake heard ‛30′ last year.

“I played it to Drake maybe last year when he was in town,” she said. “I was like, ‘Do you think this is like what people want, or not want?’. And he said, ‘Absolutely’.”

Adele clarified that she didn’t send ‛30′ around “to various people being like, ‘Can I get your thoughts on this?'”

“It’s always just been about how [the album] makes me feel,” she said. “Quality control is my forte. I can write a song about my own experiences my own life, and stuff like that. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.

“I feel like I’m gonna give people what it is that they’ve been missing while I’ve been away.”

Adele broke the existing Spotify record for the most streams in a single day last week with ‘Easy On Me’, with the track surpassing BTS’ ‘Butter’ (which accumulated 20.9 million streams on the day of its release).

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 last week, Adele spoke about her future in the music industry and said that she doesn’t intend to be making music “forever”.