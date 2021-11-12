Adele says she would have scrapped ‘30’ if she had to postpone it

Adele has spoken about the time-sensitive nature of her upcoming fourth album, ‘30’ saying it would have been scrapped if she had to postpone it any further.

The singer-songwriter had started working on ‘30’ back in 2018, three years after its predecessor, 2015’s ‘25’. Its themes evolved as her private life went through a period of turbulence, eventually growing to largely reflect her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki. As such, Adele has said that she was keen to get the album out sooner than later, before she became emotionally detached from its narrative.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” she told Rolling Stone. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”

‘30’ was partially delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But rather than wait for the virus to “pass”, she said it is a product of its time, and shouldn’t be postponed.

“No one wants to remember this period of time,” she added. “Obviously, it’s way better than last year, but the day my album comes out, someone’s loved one will have died from [COVID-19]. For them, it’s going to be a reminder every time they hear ‘Easy On Me’ on the radio.”

‘30’ is set to land next Friday (November 19) via Columbia, following the release of lead single ‘Easy On Me’. Earlier this week, Adele previewed upcoming song ‘Hold On’ in a new Amazon Christmas advert.

The album’s release will be preceded by a two-hour special on CBS entitled Adele: One Night Only and will feature live performances and a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The US broadcast will be followed by a UK TV special, An Audience With Adele on ITV, on November 21.

Next summer, Adele will make her UK live comeback with two headline appearances at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. Tickets for both events have now sold out.