Adele has said that she wants to study for an English Literature degree following her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The singer is set to play a lengthy run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between this November and March 2023. It comes after the original dates were postponed at the last minute back in January.

During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, California, Adele said (via The Mirror): “After Vegas I want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English Lit teacher.

“I definitely think I use my passion for English Lit in what I do. I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor.”

Adele continued: “That’s my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification.”

Last year, the star was reunited with her former English teacher, Ms McDonald, during her ITV special An Audience With Adele. The emotional moment came after Emma Thompson asked Adele who had inspired her growing up.

“She left in year eight but she got me really into literature,” Adele explained. “I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.”

Meanwhile, the singer has shared the official music video for her song ‘I Drink Wine’, which appears on her fourth album ’30’ (2021).

Announcing the rescheduled Vegas shows in July, Adele said she “truly was heartbroken to have to cancel” the original residency.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she added.

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”