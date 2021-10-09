Adele shares surprise preview of upcoming new single ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has shared a snippet of her much anticipated new single ‘Easy On Me’ – you can listen to it below.

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter confirmed that she will release the track on Friday (October 15), marking her first new music since her third album ’25’ (2015). It comes after fan and media speculation that its follow-up ’30’ is incoming.

Alongside the release date and title for her comeback song, Adele shared a 21-second black-and-white video that contains a piano-led instrumental. The visuals see the star put a cassette tape in a car stereo before travelling down a country lane.

Tonight (October 9), ahead of the song’s full release, Adele previewed the track, sharing a snippet during a surprise Instagram Live session.

“There is no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” she sings in the lyrics. “I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby let me…”

.@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021

Elsewhere during the Insta Live, Adele opened up about her mental health, revealing that she takes it on a “day-by-day” basis but feels it is currently “very good”.

“My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way,” she told fans. “It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it’s been really therapeutic for sure.”

Speaking about her new album in a recent interview, Adele said it’s more personal to her than any of her previous records.

“It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” she told Vogue/British Vogue. “I always say that ’21’ doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”