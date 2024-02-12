Adele shouts out “amazing” Rachel Chinouriri during Vegas residency

Adele has given a shoutout to Rachel Chinouriri during her Las Vegas residency.

The moment took place while the iconic London singer was on stage at The Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, as part of her ongoing ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas.

Midway through her set, she spoke directly to the audience to recall her love of 25-year-old British singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, and declare that she would be going to see her perform live next month.

“Someone sent me a song, I actually can’t remember the name, [but] I’m going to remember her name for next week so I can give her a shoutout,” Adele said while seated next to her pianist on the night.

“There’s a new artist, she’s British, her name is Rachel [Chinouriri] and she does like indie music. She’s absolutely amazing, she has a show in LA in March and I’m going to go on my own. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Adele said she's going to go to Rachel Chinouriri's show on her own in March oh watch out mother😭 pic.twitter.com/4QFF2Oa86t — caryssa (@dellyfromdablok) February 11, 2024

The show Adele referred to was Chinouriri’s upcoming slot at The Echo venue in Los Angeles, which is so far her only scheduled US show for 2024 and is set to take place on March 20. You can get tickets here.

The North America show also comes amid the singer’s previously announced live shows across the UK – including a gig at the KOKO venue in Camden at the start of the month, and appearances at Reading & Leeds festival later this summer. Buy tickets for the UK shows here.

Responding to the shoutout from Adele, Chinouriri took to X/Twitter last night (February 11) to celebrate. “I JUST FUCKING SCREAMED ADELE BABE,” she wrote.

I JUST FUCKING SCREAMED ADELE BABE https://t.co/t23TYLSpoc — rachel (@rachelchinourir) February 11, 2024

In turn, fans have also taken to social media to share their excitement at Adele being a fan of Chinouriri. “oh my god???? adele loving Rachel Chinouriri means everything to me,” one wrote, while another told other users to “Stream “Never Need Me” by Rachel Chinouriri because Adele likes her too”.

Check out more fan responses below.

oh my god???? adele loving rachel chinouriri means everything to me https://t.co/Rd7h0n7OM4 — Nadia🪐🖤 (@naddibandzz) February 11, 2024

Stream “Never Need Me” by Rachel Chinouriri because Adele likes her too💜 pic.twitter.com/SNY5u1dVDl — Tiffany // THE ALBUM & THE TOUR (@tiffcavanaugh) February 11, 2024

Adele is a Rachel Chinouriri stan!!!! https://t.co/v6SzCh5OUe — brooke | adele laughed at me (@adelesdarling) February 11, 2024

ADELE LIKES RACHEL CHINOURIRI OMG!!!!! https://t.co/e6ecm2iLKA — Tiffany // THE ALBUM & THE TOUR (@tiffcavanaugh) February 11, 2024

🎤Adele said she's going to go to Rachel Chinouriri's show on her own in March 😀#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/UDPJKePli8 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) February 11, 2024

In other Adele news, the singer recently confirmed she would be holding a residency in Germany, set to be held at the purpose built Munich Messe arena from August 2-24. She later extended the upcoming shows – which are her first mainland gigs on the continent since 2016 – due to high demand.

As for Rachel Chinouriri, the singer last month announced details of her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ with the new single ‘Never Need Me’.

Chinouriri also spoke to NME as part of last month’s Cover story – revealing that that she wants to recreate the visual and sonic aesthetics of the noughties on her debut and took inspiration from British pop culture icons such as Alexa Chung, Oasis, and The Libertines.

“It’s me trying to relive the place I grew up in, but also understand that those things caused me so much trauma,” she said. “Even though I was having some of the worst times of my life, when I heard songs like [Phoenix’s] ‘1901’ or [Kings Of Leon’s] ‘Sex on Fire’ they used to make me so happy. I wanted an album that felt as nostalgic as those songs.”