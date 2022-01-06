Adele teases ‘Oh My God’ video with “so much coming” in 2022

Adele has teased the forthcoming new video for her single ‘Oh My God’, which is due out next week.

The singer-songwriter has posted a 15-second clip, which you view below, ahead of the full video’s release on January 12. The track in question is taken from her recent album ‘30’.

Writing on Twitter, Adele said: “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it.”

It comes ahead of her Las Vegas residency, which kicks off later this month.

Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x pic.twitter.com/2uESLUUvVj — Adele (@Adele) January 6, 2022

Adele will be performing two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21 through to April 16.

The residency, titled ‘Weekends With Adele’, comes ahead of two sold-out dates at BST Hyde Park in the summer.

Adele’s fourth LP ‘30’ was recently named the biggest selling album of 2021 in the UK, despite the fact that it wasn’t released until midway through November.

It clocked up 600,000 combined chart sales: 450,000 of which were physical sales, while 53,000 units were counted as downloads.

Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=‘ was named as the second-biggest album of 2021, followed by ABBA‘s comeback album ‘Voyage‘ and Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut ‘Sour‘.

Rodrigo’s album also tied with Adele’s as the longest-running Number One album of 2021, with both records spending five consecutive weeks on the top spot.

Yesterday (January 5), Travis Barker shared a video of himself performing a rocky drum cover of Adele’s hit single ‘Easy On Me’.

Barker’s drum cover of the hit single follows Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir recently giving their own take on the track. During a Sunday Service session in LA on November 28, the choir reworked the song to pay tribute to fashion designer, DJ and creative director Virgil Abloh, who had died earlier that day.