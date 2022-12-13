Adele tells Vegas crowd that divorce had her in “five therapy sessions a day”

Adele spoke about her return to therapy while on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

The ’30’ singer kicked off her 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on November 18.

“I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start,” she said during the residency’s seventh performance. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day.”

She continued: “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.”

Adele has previously been open about her feelings after splitting from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2021, and spoke about this on a number of tracks on ’30’.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything,” she told her audience about recommitting to therapy.

She went on to explain how she often discussed her shows in therapy. “My whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows,” she said. “I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

“That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

Speaking on-stage at the opening night of the delayed Vegas residency, Adele told the audience: “It looks just like I imagined it would. It’s just perfect, thank you.”

Last month, Stormzy praised Adele‘s Las Vegas show as “the best” he’s ever seen. The rapper was in the audience for the opening night of Adele’s residency and waxed lyrical about the “spectacular” concert.

“That was amazing. Honestly, probably the best show I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen a lot of shows,” he said [via MusicNews.com]. “In terms of the intimacy of it. It was very like… you’re in there but it’s like a small theatre but it’s fucking Adele.

“It’s got all the glitz and glamour like a massive arena show, but it’s in a small place and it’s kind of like, wonderful. Beautiful and spectacular and glamorous… I was like, chefs kiss.”

In other news, Adele recently received seven Grammy nominations for the 2023 awards ceremony including Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’) and Album Of The Year (’30’).