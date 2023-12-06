ADOR responds to malicious comments directed at NewJeans

K-pop label ADOR has announced new measures it will take to prevent malicious comments towards the members of NewJeans.

On December 5, the agency released a notice via the group’s ‘Phoning’ app, through which they hold livestreams and share messages to fans. In it, ADOR shared that the app’s live commenting feature will be limited to subscribed users in the near future due to hate comments.

The agency added that it is “consistently taking legal measures” against all cases of defamation, false information and malicious content deemed damaging to the group, including past and future occurrences.

Advertisement

While the statement did not mention specific incidents, it came just a day after members Minji and Hyein held a livestream, during which they addressed a hate comment they received.

In a screen capture archived by fans on X, Hyein appeared visibly stunned after reading a comment, turning to Minji if she had seen the user’s ID and calling the message “mean”.

Minji then said that she had taken a screen capture of the comment, after which Hyein pointed to the camera and warned: “Just wait there.”

[📞🐣🐻]

🐣: what kind of ID was it unnie?

🐻: i captured it

🐣: that was so mean 🐣: hi… we just saw a shocking comment. We were about to capture it but couldn’t-

🐻: i captured it, i did it 🐣: you did? ok 👌 just wait there catch them all ADOR🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FsUSq2snWm — NEWJEANS NEWS🇰🇷 (@newjeansnews_) December 4, 2023

After the announcement was made, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin also took to Instagram to share a fan art of the group, in which an armoured Binky Bong (the group’s official lightstick) is shielding five bunnies representing the members from arrows.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, NME unveiled its Best Songs of 2023, in which NewJeans’ July single ‘Super Shy’ from their second EP ‘Get Up’ was ranked second. NME wrote that the song is “the perfect encapsulation of their sweet female attitude, making two and a half minutes feel like the giddiest pop ride of your life.”