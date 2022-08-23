ADOY and MONO added to Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series lineup

Korean city pop band ADOY have been added to Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series, alongside Japanese post-rock veterans MONO and American jazz singer Stacey Kent.

ADOY will be performing at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on 23 November at 8pm. Standard tickets will be priced at SGD58, and a limited quantity of tickets will be available for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs at the discounted price of SGD52.20. Ticket sales will go live on 25 August at 9am, and can be purchased here.

MONO will perform the day after, on 24 November at 8pm at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Standard tickets will sell for SGD80, while a limited quantity of discounted tickets will also be available for students, NSFs, seniors and PWDs at SGD72. Ticket sales will go live for both events on 25 August at 9am, and can be bought here.

Advertisement

Stacey Kent will be performing at the Esplanade Theatre on 18 October at 8pm, and tickets will be priced between SGD46 and SGD128, across four categories and discounted rates for select groups. Tickets sales will open on 24 August at 9am and can be purchased here.

In 2021, ADOY – consisting of frontman Oh Ju-hwan, keyboardist Zee, drummer Park Geun-chang and bassist Jung Da-young – released their third EP ‘her’. The band were originally scheduled to appear at the 2020 Mosaic Music Series as their sophomore Singaporean outing, but had their show cancelled due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONO last released their 11th studio album ‘Pilgrimage of the Soul’ in 2021, which was co-produced by bandleader Takaakira “Taka” Goto and American underground stalwart Steve Albini. They have also been recently announced as part of the first wave of acts performing at Thailand’s Maho Rasop 2022 festival in November. Stacey Kent released her 23rd studio album ‘Songs From Other Places’ in May, and is slated to make her appearance in Singapore alongside Japanese-American pianist Art Hirahara and Jim Tomlinson.

The three artists are the latest additions to the concert series, joining previously announced acts including Korean indie/surf rock band Say Sue Me on 20 October, Singaporean bedroom pop band Sobs on 21 October, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit on 23 October and Chilean-Norwegian indie pop singer Boy Pablo on 30 November.

The Esplanade’s 2022 Mosaic Music Series shows are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Linying @ Esplanade Concert Hall

OCTOBER

Tuesday 18 – Stacey Kent @ Esplanade Theatre

Thursday 20 – Say Sue Me @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Friday 21 – Sobs @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 22 – Meitei @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sunday 23 – Phum Viphurit @ Esplanade Concert Hall

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Friday 23 – ADOY @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 24 – MONO @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Wednesday 30 – Boy Pablo @ Esplanade Theatre