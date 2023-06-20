aepsa’s Karina says it’s a “bunch of lies” that K-pop idols don’t have free time

South Korean singer Karina of girl group aespa has opened up about the amount of free time K-pop idols have.

Karina spoke about how she spends her free time in newly released behind-the-scenes footage of the online talk show No Prepare, hosted by rapper Lee Young-ji. The K-pop idol had previously appeared on the May 19 episode of the series.

In the newly released video, Young-ji brought up how Karina “finished all [levels]” of the mobile puzzle game Gardenscape, with an graphic adding that the K-pop idol has reached level 9926 of the video game.

“Yes, I am the conqueror of that game,” Karina confirmed, per SBS Star. “In fact, I was ranked first in Korea.” Young-ji then asked the aespa member how she “makes time” to play games.

“There’s plenty [of time]”, Karina responded. “Honestly, it is a bunch of lies that celebrities don’t have any time to spare. They’re all lying,” she added, before hi-fiving Young-ji.

“Because so much time is spent on moving, and so much time for waiting [on] something, it’s impossible not to play even one game,” Karina explained.

Later on, Young-ji also brought up how Karina is known for spending her time on the app Bubble in order to communicate with her fans. “I guess that you are great at time management,” Young-ji told the K-pop idol.

“Actually, I’m not,” the singer said. “But I always play games and I am always on Bubble, too. I love reading the responses from my fans. It’s hilarious.”

Meanwhile, aespa are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to the Europe, US and Latin America later this year. The girl group will play 14 shows across the three legs from August to September. Check out the full list of dates here.