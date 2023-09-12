Aerosmith postpone farewell tour shows due to Steven Tyler vocal cord damage

Aerosmith have been forced to postpone a portion of their farewell tour after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a vocal cord injury.
The rock band kicked off the extensive run of North American dates – dubbed ‘Peace Out’ – in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, and they’ve since played gigs in Pittsburgh and Elmont.
The tour was due to resume in Toronto today (September 12), but Aerosmith have now pushed back the next six shows.
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in a statement on social media yesterday (September 11).
“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to contact their point of purchase.
You can see the statement and the new dates in the post below.
— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023
Aerosmith’s revised ‘Peace Out’ itinerary is as follows:
OCTOBER 2023
11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
NOVEMBER 2023
1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
DECEMBER 2023
1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
JANUARY 2024
4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (rescheduled date)
FEBRUARY 2024
14 – Chicago, IL – United Center (rescheduled date)
17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (rescheduled date)
21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Monday (rescheduled date)
26 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena Thursday (rescheduled date)
29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (rescheduled date)
Last year saw Aerosmith cancel some of the dates on their Las Vegas residency after Tyler checked himself into a drug rehabilitation facility.