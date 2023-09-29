Aerosmith postpone all ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour dates until 2024

Aerosmith have postponed all of their upcoming ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour dates until 2024 as frontman Steven Tyler continues to recover from a vocal injury.

The band began the run of North American shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 2, with further gigs played in Pittsburgh and Elmont.

However, shows due to take place in Detroit, Chicago, Washington D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, and Cleveland were forced to be rescheduled after Tyler was ordered by a doctor not to sing for 30 days. Now, Aerosmith have given fans an update on the singer’s condition and the rest of the tour dates.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” they said in an official statement. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

They continued to confirm that all the currently scheduled ‘Peace Out’ dates had been postponed to “sometime in 2024”. New dates will be announced “as soon as we know more”. The tour was due to restart on October 11 in Tampa, Florida, and run through February 29, 2024.

Tyler added: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, while refunds will be given to those unable to attend the new dates once confirmed. If fans have questions regarding refunds, they are instructed to contact their point of purchase.

