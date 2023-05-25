aespa announce Bangkok concerts for ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour

K-pop girl group aespa have announced a brand-new two-night concert in Thailand.

aespa are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to the Thai capital of Bangkok next month, they announced yesterday (May 24). It comes shortly after the quartet announced their first-ever Southeast Asian show in Indonesia earlier this month.

aespa’s upcoming ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ shows Bangkok will take place at the Thunder Dome on July 29 and 30 at 6pm and 4pm local time, respectively. Tickets and other details for the show have yet to be announced, but keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

📢 aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ in BANGKOK 📅

Saturday, July 29th 2023 | 6:00 PM

Sunday, July 30th 2023 | 4:00 PM 📍THUNDER DOM#aespa #SYNK_HYPERLINE #aespaLIVETOUR2023#aespa_SYNK_HYPERLINEinBKK pic.twitter.com/Zly5oxMiKP — aespa (@aespa_official) May 24, 2023

Last week, aespa also announced the Europe, US and Latin America legs of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour. From August to September, the girl group will play 14 shows over the three continents, including counties such as Mexico, Germany and France.

In February, aespa held the first of their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts in Seoul. During the shows, the quartet performed a number of unreleased group and solo songs, some of which have since been included in the girl group’s new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

aespa have also hinted at featured more of their unreleased songs in an upcoming studio album, which they are currently working on. “We filled the album with songs that we’ve been saving for a full-length album, which we’ve been preparing for a long time,” said members Giselle and Winter.