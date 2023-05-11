aespa announce Jakarta stop of ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour

K-pop girl group aespa are officially set to hold their first-ever concert in Indonesia.

aespa recently announced that they are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta next month. The upcoming show will be the girl group’s first solo concert in Southeast Asia.

aespa’s upcoming ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ show in Jakarta will take place at Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City on June 24 at 2:30pm local time. Tickets and other details for the show have yet to be announced, but keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

📢 aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ in JAKARTA 📅 Save the date:

Saturday, June 24th 2023 | 2:30 PM

📍Hall 5, Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD#aespa #SYNK_HYPERLINE #aespaLIVETOUR2023_SYNK_HYPERLINE_inJAKARTA pic.twitter.com/2Ib9uEJohC — aespa (@aespa_official) May 10, 2023

Advertisement

Aside from being aespa’s first-ever solo Southeast Asian concert, ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ in Jakarta will also come between the Japanese leg of the girl groups’ ongoing tour. Over the past two months, aespa played 10 shows across Japan, and are set to return for two more in August.

In February, aespa held their first standalone concerts at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea, where they also performed a number of unreleased group and solo songs. A number of those tracks have since been featured in the girl group’s new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

The quartet have also teased that more of their unreleased songs could be featured in an upcoming studio album, which they are currently working on. “We filled the album with songs that we’ve been saving for a full-length album, which we’ve been preparing for a long time,” said members Giselle and Winter.