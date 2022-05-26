aespa, Jung Ho-yeon and more featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2022

Forbes has officially unveiled the 2022 edition of its annual 30 Under 30 list for Asia, with acts such as aespa and Jung Ho-yeon making the entertainment and sports category.

READ MORE: Every SHINee song ranked in order of greatness

The annual list highlights 300 individuals below the age of 30 that have made significant strides and impact in their respective fields, categorised by entertainment and sports, science and entrepreneurship, among others.

Included in this year’s 30 Under 30 list for Asia under the Entertainment And Sports category are K-pop girl group aespa, who are notably the only South Korean music act to be included on the list. Meanwhile, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon was also featured on the list as the only South Korean thespian to be included this year.

Advertisement

The 2022 list also included Indonesian 88rising rapper Warren Hue, Thai singer-songwriter Pyra, Singaporean hip-hop artist Yung Raja, Malaysian rap artist SYA, ‘Chicken Tendies’ singer Clinton Kane, New Zealand duo Broods, Sydney duo Seaforth and ‘Josh’ singer Peach PRC.

Last year’s edition of the same Forbes list saw Hong Kong’s Jackson Wang of GOT7 fame featured on the list, alongside other South Korean musicians such as MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and IU.

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list was judged by ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh, Infinite Studios CEO Mike Wiluan and Caldecott Music Group’s founder and chief executive Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME, NME Australia and NME Asia are owned and operated by BandLab Technologies.]

In other aespa news, the quartet made their debut performance at this year’s Coachella festival last month, with an unreleased track entitled ‘Life’s Too Short’. Their appearance made aespa the third-ever K-pop girl group to have performed at the festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 the weekend prior.