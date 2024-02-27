aespa’s Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook are dating, their agencies confirm

aespa singer Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook are in a relationship, as confirmed by their respective agencies.

The relationship between aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook was first reported today (February 27) by South Korean news outlet Dispatch. In its initial report, the publication claimed that the two Korean celebrities first met at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14.

“I think it’s fair to say they fell in love at first sight. They fell in love from the moment they met at the fashion show,” an anonymous source close to the duo told Dispatch, per Koreaboo.

aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook agencies, SM Entertainment and CJes Studios, have since confirmed that the pair are dating in seperate statements.

Speaking to JTBC, CJes Studios said that the two celebrities are “getting to know each other”. It also requested for “warm respect to be shown” as the news is the actor’s “private life”, per Soompi.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment confirmed in a brief statement to Sports Chosun that “Karina and Lee Jae-wook are getting to know each other”, also per Soompi.

Karina is best know as a member of K-pop girl group aespa. Earlier this month, the quartet announced their 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour, featuring shows in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangkok and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook is best known for starring in the popular fantasy-romance K-drama series, Alchemy of Souls. He’s next set to appear in the Disney+ original The Impossible Heir, which premieres tomorrow (February 28).