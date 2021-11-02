aespa are the first K-pop girl group to join the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

aespa are set to become the first K-pop girl group to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York later this month.

On November 1, Macy’s announced that the up-and-coming quratet will be joining the performer line-up for the forthcoming 95th iteration of the annual parade, joining artists like Andy Grammer, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, Nelly, Kelly Furtado and Kristin Chenowith.

According to the Macy’s website, the girl group will be performing on Olay’s “Her Future is STEM-sational” float, which hopes to inspire women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

THIS JUST IN! Here’s the star-studded lineup for this year’s 95th #MacysParade! Check out who’s joining the party! https://t.co/20Zc7A5ox9 pic.twitter.com/IrtZKGTXcm — Macy's (@Macys) November 1, 2021

This feat will also make aespa the second-ever K-pop act to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, following labelmates NCT 127’s performance in the 2019 parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in US history and is considered one of the biggest parades in the world. This year’s parade will take place on November 25, marching from Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square from 9am to 12pm. EST.

“For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers,” said Will Coss, executive producer of the parade. “We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick-off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition.”

Aespa recently made their comeback with their first-ever mini-album ‘Savage’. It included the title track of the same name and five other album cuts, including ‘Lucid Dream’ which was co-written by American singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko.

In an interview with Grammy.com, the group shared that they were “so surprised” when they found out that Kiyoko had written a song for them, adding that they “[are] so glad that we were able to sing it”.