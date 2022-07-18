aespa reach new peak on Billboard 200 with new mini-album ‘Girls’

K-pop girl group aespa’s sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’ has debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200, marking their highest entry on the chart.

On July 17, Billboard announced that the quartet’s latest mini-album ‘Girls’ had debuted at Number Three in the week ending July 14. It’s aespa’s highest-charting album yet, after their debut mini-album ‘Savage’ charted at Number 20 following its release last October.

According to Billboard, the girl group had earned 56,000 equivalent album units, of which 53,000 were attributed to album sales, making ‘Girls’ the top-selling album of the week.

Advertisement

aespa are now the third K-pop girl group to land in the Top Three of the Billboard 200, joining the ranks of BLACKPINK’s 2020 studio debut ‘THE ALBUM’ and TWICE’s ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ last November, which debuted at Number Two and Three respectively.

‘Girls’ was first released on July 8 alongside the music video for its lead single of the same name. The record comprises a total of nine tracks, including the pre-release singles ‘Illusion’ and the English-language track ‘Life’s Too Short’, the latter of which premiered at the girl group’s debut Coachella performance earlier this year.

The mini-album had also included brand-new B-sides ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’, as well as three of the group’s older singles: ‘Black Mamba’,‘Forever’ and ‘Dreams Come True’.

In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “It’s commendable that aespa are not resting on their laurels or churning out sound-a-likes of what’s worked before, but this project doesn’t showcase the spark that made them special in the first place.”