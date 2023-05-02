aespa drop music video for pre-release single ‘Welcome To MY World’

K-pop girl group aespa have unveiled the music video for ‘Welcome To MY World’, the pre-release single to their upcoming mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

On May 2 at 6pm KST, the quartet dropped their pre-release track ‘Welcome To MY World’ along with a music video for the song. The new track arrives ahead of their third mini-album ‘My World’ and its lead single ‘Spicy’, which is due out on May 8 at 6pm KST.

In the new visual, the members of aespa take a road trip to a forest and connect with nature. However, a mysterious aura follows them on their journey, and later reveals itself as nævis, a personified AI system from the group’s lore.

“Hey baby, welcome to why world / Beyond where feet fear to tread / It’s a new world / You and me, face to face / In different languages / Your truth remains the same,” they sing on the dreamy chorus.

The girl group previously unveiled the record’s tracklist through an interactive photoset on their website aespa.com. In addition to ‘Welcome To MY World’ and ‘Spicy’, aespa’s ‘MY WORLD’ will include B-sides ‘Salty & Sweet’, ‘Thirsty’, ‘I’m Unhappy’ and ‘Till We Meet Again’.

aespa performed all four B-sides at their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concert in February alongside several other unreleased songs. At the time of publishing, it is unclear when the remaining previewed tracks – which include solo songs by each member of the group – will be released.

‘MY WORLD’ is set to arrive nine months after aespa’s last comeback with ‘Girls’ last July. That record was led by the singles ‘Life’s Too Short’ and ‘Girls’, while B-side ‘Illusion’ was also promoted by the group. Notably, ’Illusion’ went on to be named one of NME‘s best K-pop songs of 2022.