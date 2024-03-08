aespa tease new song ‘Get Goin” for Apple TV+’s ‘Fraggle Rock’

K-pop girl group aespa have teased a brand-new song titled ‘Get Goin”, for the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The upcoming aespa song is described as “Fraggle-pop” by the official Apple TV account on X (formerly Twitter). In its post, the streaming platform also release a teaser video for the song, feature members of the K-pop girl group singing the new track with Fraggle Rock character Uncle Traveling Matt.

aespa’s ‘Get Goin” will be released on March 29, alongside season two of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. The series is notably a reboot of the beloved 1983 to 1987 children’s show, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock.

Join Uncle Travelling Matt and the Fraggles on March 29 for the Get Goin’ release by @Aespa_Official, and new episodes of #FraggleRock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 7, 2024

Advertisement

‘Get Goin” will also be aespa’s second collaboration with an Apple TV+ original release. Last year, the K-pop girl group contributed the song ‘Hold On Tight’ for the soundtrack of the streaming service’s original film Tetris.

The quartet have also announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ world tour. It will kick off this June with a two-night concert in South Korea, before heading to Asia and Australia. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the girl group are expected to release new music in the second quarter of 2024, according to a preview of upcoming releases scheduled by SM Entertainment. Other artists scheduled to drop new music include Red Velvet, SHINee and more.

In other K-pop news, SHINee member Taemin has confirmed that he will be leaving SM Entertainment after 16 years at the K-pop agency, telling fans in a message that he will be “embarking on a new journey soon”.