aespa, NCT’s Taeyong, RIIZE and more to release new music in the first quarter of 2024

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has previewed its upcoming music releases for the first quarter of 2024, featuring new music by aespa, NCT’s Taeyong and RIIZE.

In the newly published SM Entertainment Earnings Release report for the third quarter of 2023, the company included a preview of the music line-up for the first quarter of 2024 It details a slew of planned album, mini-album and single releases from several SM artists for the period.

Following the most recently announced upcoming release of Taeyeon’s mini-album ‘To. X’ on November 27, SM Entertainment has revealed that other artists slated to put out new music for the rest of the year include Super Junior’s Ryeowook, NCT 127 and TVXQ. Both Ryeowook and NCT 127 will be dropping singles, while TVXQ will be releasing a full album.

In the first quarter of 2024 artists slated to release new projects include aespa, who will be releasing a full English album. Most other releases for 2024’s first quarter consist of mini-albums from acts such as Red Velvet‘s Wendy, EXO’s Suho, NCT Dream, NCT’s Taeyong and NCT’s Ten.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon (who goes by solo stage name HYO) and aespa are slated to drop singles, while rookie boyband RIIZE will be returning with two new singles – in Korean and Japanese. SM Entertainment also announced that the new NCT unit will be dropping a Japanese single sometime in the same period.

The label also included a preview of concerts and overseas tours being organised for 2024’s first quarter. In addition to Yesung’s solo concerts in the Philippines and Macau as well as SHINee’s Asian tour – which have already been publicly announced – 2024’s first quarter will also see SHINee’s Key slated for a solo concert in South Korea.

NCT 127 and TVXQ will both be going on tours of Asia, while SHINee’s Taemin and the SMTOWN collective (which features most of the label’s active artists) will be embarking on a tour of Japan. However, the line-up for the SMTOWN Japan tour has not been revealed.

In related news, an as-yet-unannounced member of aespa will join forces with members of fellow girl groups (G)I-DLE and IVE on an upcoming collaboration track titled ‘Nobody’. The participating members will allegedly be “introduced sequentially” over the coming days through South Korean music channel M:USB’s social media platforms.