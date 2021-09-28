aespa’s forthcoming mini-album features collaboration with Hayley Kiyoko

K-pop girl group aespa have unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming first mini-album, ‘Savage’.

The quartet’s forthcoming project will feature six brand-new tracks, including the title track ‘Savage’, which was co-written by SM Entertainment in-house producer Yoo Young Jin, alongside Hautboi Rich and Jia Lih (NCT U’s ’90’s Love’), and Kirsten Collins

In addition, the mini-album will also include a collaboration with American singer Hayley Kiyoko, who is credited as a composer for closing track ‘Lucid Dream’. Meanwhile, South Korean singer-songwriter SAAY co-wrote and co-composed for ‘Yeppi Yeppi’.

‘Savage’ will be the group’s first mini-album and is slated for release on October 5. The forthcoming record will also be aespa’s third release of 2021, following their viral May hit ‘Next Level’ and their February single ‘Forever’.

Notably, both songs were remakes: the former a rework of A$ton Wyld’s song of the same name from the soundtrack of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, while the latter is a cover of Yoo Young-jin’s 2000 holiday song of the same title.

In a three-star review, NME’s Ruby C. described the group’s remake of ‘Forever’ as one that “manages to do justice to the original, and may even be a little more believable, thanks to aespa’s sweet, girlish charms”.

Meanwhile, Kakao Corp and CJ Group are both looking to purchase a controlling stake in SM Entertainment. The stake of SM Entertainment up for sale will include management rights and is currently owned by Lee, who is the single largest shareholding in the company.