aespa sell half a million copies of first mini-album ‘Savage’

K-pop quartet aespa have officially sold half a million copies of their first-ever mini-album ‘Savage’.

Earlier today (October 21), Sports Kyunghang reported that the SM Entertainment girl group had managed to sell over half a million copies of their first mini-album ‘Savage’ as of October 20, within just 15 days of its release on October 5.

This feat makes aespa the fifth K-pop girl group to surpass the half-a-million copies sold mark for a single release, joining the likes of BLACKPINK, Girls’ Generation, TWICE and IZ*ONE, per Pink Villa.

Advertisement

aespa had also previously made their debut on the Billboard 200 chart with ‘Savage’ at Number 20, becoming the highest charting K-pop rookie girl group to appear on the chart. ‘Savage’ had also clinched the top spots on Billboard’s World Albums and Independent Albums charts.

In a recent interview, the rookie act discussed their experience collaborating with Hayley Kiyoko on ‘Lucid Dream’. Member Giselle revealed that the group were “so surprised” when they found about that Kiyoko “wrote it for us”. She added that the group “[are] so glad that we were able to sing it”.

Meanwhile, Kakao Corp and CJ Group are both looking to purchase a controlling stake in SM Entertainment. The stake of SM Entertainment up for sale will include management rights and is currently owned by Lee, who is the single largest shareholder in the company.