aespa drop sentimental music video for ‘‘Til We Meet Again’

K-pop girl group aespa have released a music video for ‘‘Til We Meet Again’, from their third mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

aespa’s new music video for ‘‘Til We Meet Again’ features archival footage of the girl group performing the song during one their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts. The clip also includes footage of the quartet in Sydney and behind-the-scenes footage from various music video shoots.

“‘Til we meet, ’til we meet again / When you and I drеam together / It’s a nevеr-ending story / Please cherish it until we meet again,” aespa sing on the sentimental pop ballad.

aespa first premiered ‘‘Til We Meet Again’ during the Seoul show of their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour in February, alongside ‘Salty & Sweet’, ‘Thirsty’ and ‘I’m Unhappy’. All four songs have since been officially released as part of their third mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

The new project, which dropped earlier this month, also features the singles ‘Spicy’ and ‘Welcome to MY World’, the latter of which features vocals from nævis, a personified AI system from the group’s lore.

Speaking to NME, aespa said that “we believe naevis featuring in ‘Welcome To MY World’ made the track more attractive. The track is an invitation for listeners to come into our music world, and we are able to show new sides of us through this album”.

aespa have also announced the dates for their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour. From mid-August to late-September, the girl group will play eight shows across the US, before heading down to Latin America and over the pond to Europe.