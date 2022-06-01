aespa surprise-release new song ‘Illusion’

K-pop girl group aespa have surprised fans with a brand-new song called ‘Illusion’, from their upcoming mini-album ‘Girls’.

The synthpop track dropped today (June 1) on the quartet’s official YouTube channel, alongside a futuristic-looking lyrics video. ‘Illusion’ is also available to listen on all major streaming platforms. “Follow me, Come and get illusion / 한입에 삼켜 널 Delicious / 아찔한 미끼로 Hook up / 관심을 먹고 Growing up,” aespa sing on the song’s bass-heavy chorus.

‘Illusion’ will appear on aespa’s upcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’, which is set to be released next month. According to the tracklist, as released by South Korean streaming platform Melon, the project will feature six new songs from the quartet.

These include the upcoming title track ‘Girls’, as well as two never-before-heard songs ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’. On the tracklist will also be their upcoming English single ‘Life’s Too Short’, which the group originally debuted during their appearance at this year’s Coachella, as well as a Korean version of that song.

Rounding out the nine-song mini-album will be three previously released songs: ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Forever’ and ‘Dreams Come True’, of which the first two will be released physically for the first time on ‘Girls’. More notably, the group’s hit digital single ‘Next Level’ has been left off the mini-album.

‘Girls’ will be aespa’s first project of 2022, and is the much-anticipated follow-up to the girl group’s popular debut mini-album ‘Savage’. Last year, the group covered S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’ for their label SM Entertainment’s winter album ‘2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU Express’.

Last month, the girl group were featured on the 2022 edition of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list for Asia and were notably the only South Korean music act to be included on the list. In addition, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon was also featured on the list as the only South Korean thespian.