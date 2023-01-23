aespa to hold first standalone concerts in Seoul and livestream second date

aespa have announced that their first headline concerts will take place next month, with the second date to be live-streamed internationally.

aespa’s two-night SYNK: HYPERLINE concerts will take place on February 25 and 26, at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. It will mark the first-ever shows for the girl group, who debuted in November 2020 with the single ‘Black Mamba’. Other tracks like ‘Next Level’ and ‘Savage’ are expected to feature on the concert setlist.

The group’s second show on February 26 will be live-streamed for global audiences via the streaming service Beyond LIVE. Details for the livestream will be announced at a later date. Pre-sale tickets to SYNK: HYPERLINE will be available on January 27 through YES24, with general sales opening on January 30.

Last week, it was announced that aespa will premiere their first-ever virtual reality concert at this year’s South By Southwest festival, which takes place in Austin, Texas from March 10. The the 20-minute ‘aespa VR Concert at Kwangya’ will likewise feature ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Savage’, the latter of which was named on Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop songs of 2022.

aespa’s ‘Girls’ track ‘Illusion’, meanwhile, featured on NME’s list of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2022. In June, the group will take to the stage at 2023’s Governors Ball festival, joining a line-up that also includes Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Kim Petras and Omar Apollo, among many others.

In a three-star review of aespa’s 2022 mini-album ‘Girls’, NME wrote: “Rather than stick with the formula that’s worked so far, this new mini-album shows off fresh approaches in aespa’s music”.