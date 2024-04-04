aespa team up with TOKiMONSTA on new song ‘Die Trying’ for ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two’

K-pop girl group aespa have teamed up with Korean-American DJ TOKiMONSTA on a new song titled ‘Die Trying’.

aespa and TOKiMONSTA’s new song ‘Die Trying’ is for the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming original movie Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, due out on April 19. The film is the sequel to 2023’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire, written and directed by Zack Snyder.

“See me goin’ psycho / Someone tell me what’s it gonna take / Coming out the gate, I’m a rockstar / I eliminate the imposters / We the last ones on the roster / Never wave a white flag out die trying,” aespa sing on the chorus of the new song, which was produced by TOKiMONSTA.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire was released on Netflix in December 2023. At the time, the movie received scathing reviews by critics, with some describing it a “disaster” and “an incoherent shambles”. Director Zack Snyder recently responded to the negative reception, saying that the film “doesn’t warrant such a visceral response”.

The film starred Sofia Boutella as Kora, a fearsome warrior with a mysterious past who crash lands on a moon. She establishes a new life for herself in peaceful settlement of farmers, but soon becomes their only hope of survival after they find themselves entangled with a tyrannical leader.

The trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, meanwhile, shows glimpses of flashbacks led by Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus and the ramifications for Sofia Boutella’s Kora from the ending of the first film.

Elsewhere, aespa dropped their fourth mini-album ‘Drama’ back in November 2023. The project was led by a single of the same name. It also featured the English-language song ‘Better Things’, as well as the song ‘YOLO’, which the girl group had originally debuted during their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts.