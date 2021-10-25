aespa’s Giselle apologises for lip-syncing racial slur in behind-the-scenes clip

Giselle of aespa has issued an apology for mouthing a racial slur in a behind-the-scenes video featuring the group.

On October 25, Giselle “sincerely” apologised for her actions in a personal note via the group’s official Twitter account. The statement was in response to a clip that had made its rounds on social media over the weekend, where she was seen mouthing a racial slur as part of a lyric in SZA’s ‘Love Galore’.

“I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site,” she wrote. She also clarified that she had “no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist’s song was played”.

Advertisement

“I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions,” she later said in a separate tweet.

I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

The clip, which originated from a behind-the-scenes video of aespa’s jacket shooting for their recent ‘Savage’ EP, had first gone viral on Twitter on October 23. The original video, which was first uploaded on aespa’s official YouTube channel, has since been taken down after the group received backlash.

The quartet released their first-ever mini-album ‘Savage’ earlier this month. It included the title track of the same name and five other B-side tracks, one of which as co-written by American singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko.

Advertisement

In an interview, the group shared that they were “so surprised” when they found out that Kiyoko had written a song for them, adding that they “[are] so glad that we were able to sing it”.