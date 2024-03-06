aespa’s Karina addresses relationship with Lee Jae-wook: “I wanted to convey that I am sincerely sorry”

aespa member Karina has addressed her relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook in a new handwritten letter.

aespa’s Karina took to her personal Instagram account to speak about her new relationship with The Impossible Heir actor Lee Jae-wook. The duo’s agencies confirmed their dating status last week, following a report by South Korean news agency Dispatch.

In her handwritten letter, the K-pop said apologised to fans for “surprising” them with the news of her relationship. “I know very well how disappointed [fans] who have supported me up until now must be,” she wrote, as translated by Soompi.

“I also know that [my fans] are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well,” she added. “I wound up writing this letter in the hopes of conveying my feelings even a little bit.”

Karina added that even though the letter might “hurt” fans, she wanted to “tak[e] the risk and writ[e] this is because I wanted to convey that I am sincerely sorry to the fans who gifted me with the warmest winter of my life from the moment I debuted”.

“Although this letter may be too short to express all of my feelings, thank you for reading it,” she added. “In the future, I want to show you a more mature side, without disappointing [my fans], as I work even harder in my activities.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook and his agency C-Jes Studios previously announced their intention to take legal action over “false information” about the actor, following news of his relationship with aespa‘s Karina.