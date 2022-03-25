aespa’s Winter and NingNing to contribute song to the soundtrack of ‘Our Blues’

aespa members Winter and NingNing are set to contribute a new track to the soundtrack of upcoming K-drama Our Blues.

A representative of South Korean cable network tVN shared a statement via news outlet Daily An on March 25, announcing that the two aespa singers would be contributing a brand-new song to the original soundtrack (OST) to the forthcoming K-drama.

The as-yet-unnamed track will mark both idols’ first-ever K-drama soundtrack contribution since their debut as part of aespa in 2020. While details of the song’s title and release date have yet to be unveiled, they are expected in the coming weeks.

Winter and NingNing’s upcoming song is the second soundtrack contribution to have been announced for Our Blues so far. It was announced earlier this month that BTS member Jimin would also be releasing a new song for the drama series, which is expected to make its debut in the first episode of the series, which airs on April 9 at 9:10pm KST on tVN.

“Since world-class group BTS’ Jimin will be joining us, we will energise the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonises well with the flow of the story,” wrote Yamyam Entertainment, the company in charge of the OST, in its announcement.

Our Blues is a 20-part, omnibus-style series depicting the “sweet, sour and bitter life stories” of its characters who all hail from Jeju Island in South Korea. It is set to star several major South Korean actors, including Lee Byung-hun (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin (The Heirs) and more. Watch the trailer here.

In an interview with Esquire Korea, Kim Woo-bin shared that his first impression of the script left him feeling intrigued by the show’s concept. “When I read the script, it was a bit unfamiliar,” the actor, who plays ship captain Jung Joon in the series, explained.

“There were quite a few episodes that I didn’t appear in at all, some where I appear in one or two scenes, and some where I was the main character,” he added. “From an actor’s point of view, when I look at the parts of the script where I don’t appear, I felt like I’m watching a completely different drama. It’s really great.”