All Elite Wrestling agreed to change their 2024 Wembley Stadium set-up for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour

All Elite Wrestling’s president has revealed that they agreed to alter the set-up for next year’s All In event at Wembley Stadium to accommodate more Taylor Swift’ ‘Eras’ tour shows.

Swift will bring her world tour to the UK next summer, which includes three shows at Wembley Stadium in June and three in August. Earlier this month, she added two extra shows to the August run, raising the total number of Wembley dates to eight.

All In, meanwhile, is set to take place on August 25 – just a few days after Swift’s final Wembley date – and the organisation’s president Tony Khan has told the Daily Mail that those shows were made possible because AEW agreed to speed up the installation of their set.

“The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year,” Khan said. “If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you’ll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal.

“So basically, [Wembley Stadium] came to us and it said ‘It would help us out a lot if you could load in your show faster because we have the opportunity to have more Taylor Swift shows, and could you guys do that? And we said, ‘Well, it’d be costly and very challenging and we would really like to help you out.’

“And I think there’s so many great Taylor Swift fans and Wembley’s been great to us. We have a great relationship and it’s going to cost more, and we will double our efforts and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans.”

He continued: “So if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have a great event at Wembley. Everybody wins. And I’m not going to get crushed or killed in the process so I’m fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on.”

The ‘Eras’ tour was also made into a concert film, which was released last month and quickly broke numerous records, including the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.

Swift announced today (November 27) that fans in the US, Canada and other unspecified countries will be able to rent the film on-demand from December 13 – Swift’s birthday. The new extended version will include tracks ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.