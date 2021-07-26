Afgan, A. Nayaka, Kunto Aji on stacked Indonesian line-up for Safe Room virtual concert

Fourty Indonesian musicians – including the likes of Afgan, .Feast, Kunto Aji and A. Nayaka – are scheduled to perform for an upcoming virtual concert this weekend. Find the full line-up below.

Other acts slated to perform at the event, which is called Safe Room, include Hindia, Lomba Sihir, Rendy Pandugo, Vira Talisa, Mocca, Nadin Amizah, Gamaliél, Efek Rumah Kaca and more. Safe Room will be hosted by popular podcast group Rapot, and is organised by Sun Eater, Wonderland Records, and fundraising organisation Kitabisa Indonesia.

The single-day event will take place on Saturday, July 31. It will be free to stream via the official Kitabisa Indonesia YouTube channel from 7pm WIB, and is expected to last around two hours.

Advertisement

The Safe Room virtual concert aims to entertain Indonesians from the safety of their homes while raising funds for healthcare workers, residents affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the provision of aid to healthcare facilities across Indonesia.

While the event will be free, donations from viewers are encouraged. Donations can be made through scanning QR codes that will flash onscreen during the performances. Donations can also be made here.

For transparency, the event’s organisers have confirmed that information pertaining to the amount of donations raised will be broadcast periodically during the concert.

The lineup for Safe Room is:

.Feast

Adhitia Sofyan

Adikara Fardy

Afgan

Agatha Pricilla

Aldrian Risjad

Arash Buana

Ardhito Pramono

A. Nayaka

Armand Maulana

Bilal Indrajaya

Bisma Karisma

Coldiac

Dere

DVY

Efek Rumah Kaca

Endah N Rhesa

Gamaliél

Gangga Kusuma

Goodnight Electric

Hindia

Iga Massardi

Isyana Sarasvati

Juang Manyala

Juicy Juicy

Kevin Hugo

Kunto Aji

Lomba Sihir

Mantra Vutura ft. Natasha Udu

Mikha Angelo

Mocca

Morad

Nadin Amizah

Petra Sihombing

Prontaxan

Putra Timur ft. Sky Sucahyo

Rayhan Noor

Rayi Putra ft. Laze

Rendy Pandugo

Sade Susanto

Sir Dandy

Sivia

Teddy Adhitya

Titi Radjo Padmaja

Tuan Tigabelas

Vira Talisa