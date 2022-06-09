Afgan, B.I, Jessi and Ramengvrl to play KV Fest in Jakarta

Indonesian festival KV Fest has announced local acts Afgan and Ramengvrl will join South Korean rappers B.I and Jessi on the line-up for its one-day event.

The festival is set to take place on August 8 at Istora Senayan in Jakarta. Tickets are on sale now with price tiers ranging from IDR1,440 to 2,800. Buy tickets here.

Advertisement

In order to attend, festival-goers must be vaccinated and using Indonesia’s contact tracing mobile app, Peduli Lindugi. Masks are mandatory throughout the entire festival, and outside food and drinks cannot be brought into the venue. Gates will open at 3PM local time on the day.

KV Fest was supposed to be held on August 2, but was pushed back due to “scheduling issues”, organisers announced on May 19. That day, they announced that Afgan and B.I would play the festival.

KV Fest joins the extensive list of upcoming festivals happening in Indonesia this year, namely, We The Fest, Flavs Festival, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang. International acts such as Justin Bieber, Hardwell and Louis Tomlinson also have been booked for standalone concerts in the country.