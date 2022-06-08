Afgan, Ramengvrl, Basboi and more announced for Flavs Festival this September

Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival has announced 25 acts as part of its first-wave lineup, led by Afgan, Basboi and Ramengvrl.

The festival is set to take place this September 10 and 11 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, and will also feature the likes of Raisa, Rizky Febian, Teza Sumendra, and Tuan Tigabelas.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale at IDR 250,000 for a two-day pass.

Advertisement

All attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and will only be allowed to purchase four of each ticket type on each account. Attendees must also provide their legal and valid name, ID number and personal data based on their Official Identity Document when purchasing a ticket.

The organisers will also be organising several community events in the lead-up to the festival for hip-hop culture fans to participate in. A DJ Battle, Beatbox Battle, Freestyle Rap Session, Bboy/Bgirl & Openstyle Battle, and Graffiti Battle will be held from now till August, with the winners receiving an opportunity to show off their craft at the festival itself.

The organisers have also promised an on-ground competition in August to provide the community with more opportunities to participate.

First announced in 2020 with headliners Stormzy and Lil Pump, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health safety measures saw Flavs Festival hold virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Ramengvrl, Ras Muhamad, Rinni Wulandari, Sade Susanto, Saykoji, Teza Sumendra, T-FIVE, Tuan Tigabelas, and Yura Yunita were among the Indonesian artists announced for the cancelled in-person 2020 festival, with many names returning for Flav’s on-ground debut this year.

Flavs joins a slew of Indonesian music festivals announced for 2022 following the lifting of public health safety measures. We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

Flavs Festival 2022 Phase 1 Lineup

Advertisement

Afgan

Basboi

Blakumuh

Block8

Ghetto Side

Insthinc

Iwa K

Januarta The Goat

Joe Million

Juicy Luicy

Mukarakat

NDXaka

Negatif Satu

Oranghutan Squad

Raisa

Ramengvrl

Rizky Febian

Saykoji

T-Five

Teza Sumendra

The Couch Club

Tiara Andini

Tuan Tigabelas_Rep

Wasaka

Yura Yunita