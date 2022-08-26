Afgan releases music video for ‘Lestari Merdu’ alongside new 1970s-themed EP ‘+62’

Indonesian R&B singer Afgan has released his new EP ‘+62’ alongside the music video ‘Lestari Merdu’, the EP’s upbeat first single.

The EP was released alongside the music video for ‘Lestari Merdu’ on August 26 and sees a dapper Afgan taking to a stage fashioned after a 1970’s variety show. The music video for ‘Lestari Merdu’ also features a cameo by Mas Guruh Soekarno Putra, the youngest child of the first president of the Indonesian republic Soekarno, a well-known dancer who set up the arts groups GSP Production (Gencar Semarak Perkasa) and Swara Mahardhika.

Afgan has also said that Mas Guruh Soekarno Putra was one of the inspirations for ‘Lestari Merdu’, which was produced by songwriting alliance laleilmanino.

Watch the music video for ‘Lestari Merdu’ below.

The three-track ‘+62’ EP is Afgan’s first project since his ‘Wallflower’ album in April last year. The news of a new EP follows the release of the single ‘So Wrong But So Right’ on the singer’s birthday on May 27.

Listen to Afgan’s ‘+62’ EP below.

Afgan also collaborated with producer and DJ Dipha Barus and singer-songwriter Esther Geraldine on the former’s single, ‘Keep It Hush’ in November last year.

In an interview with NME after the release of his album ‘Wallflower’, he explained his desire to explore beyond his trademark balladry, saying: “I love singing ballads. It gives me a different feeling, you know? But right now, I feel like I’ve done that enough.”

“I really wanted to be truthful on this album because I never get the chance to make this kind of music that is really authentic [to me]. In Indo, I’m so used to making these Indonesian pop love songs. But I feel like I have something much more to offer.”

Afgan released his first ‘global’ album ‘Wallflower’ under US label EMPIRE. It featured singles such as ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and ‘M.I.A’, the latter of which featured Jackson Wang. As part of the album’s campaign, he also put out a remix of ‘Touch Me’, a collaboration with Robin Thicke.