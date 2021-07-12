Afgan reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19: “Everyone, please get your vaccine”

Indonesian singer-songwriter Afgan has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, attributing his lack of symptoms to being vaccinated.

The singer shared the news via an Instagram post on Sunday night (July 11). In the post, he revealed his positive test result, confirmed that he is four days into isolation and that he is not “experiencing any symptoms”.

“It’s my 4th day now, and so far not experiencing any symptoms. Probably because I’ve been vaccinated, so everyone, pls get your vaccine, cause even if you contracted the virus it wouldn’t be as bad,“ Afgan said.

The musician also suggested “light” workouts for those who have tested positive without any symptoms, and ended his post with wishes of good health and spirits to his followers.

Last year, Afgan performed a benefit concert for his birthday, raising IDR 188million to buy ventilators for hospitals across Indonesia.

Afgan is the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus in Indonesia, which is currently facing a huge spike in cases. Starting today, emergency restrictions will be imposed on 15 locations beyond Java and Bali in an attempt to curb the spread of the Delta variant across the archipelago.

Last week, singer-actress Sherina Munaf tested positive for COVID-19, claiming she contracted the virus even despite abiding by strict measures to avoid travel, meeting others in person or dining out during the pandemic. And earlier this month, The Raid actor Iko Uwais announced his positive diagnosis and shared that he was “focusing on recovery” and “fully resting” under close observation from doctors.

Afgan shared an acoustic cover of The Weeknd’s 2017 hit ‘I Feel It Coming’ in late June. He enlisted Yankjay Nugraha and Haris Pranowo to play the guitar and keyboard respectively for the performance.

Afgan released his his sixth studio album, ‘Wallflower’, in April. The 10-track record included previously released singles ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and his collaboration with GOT7’s Jackson Wang entitled ‘M.I.A’.