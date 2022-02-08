Afgan shares ‘Panah Asmara’ live performance at Jakarta International Stadium

Indonesian singer-songwriter Afgan has shared a new live performance of his 2018 song ‘Panah Asmara’ at the Jakarta International Stadium.

Released on the singer’s YouTube channel on Friday (February 4), the performance video marks the third entry in a series of videos that Afgan has filmed at the mostly empty stadium.

The ‘Panah Asmara’ performance sees Afgan and his backing band bring the funk-tinged 2018 track to life, with driving bass lines, bright electric guitar riffs, keys and tight percussions, complete with a guitar solo.

Watch Afgan perform ‘Panah Asmara’ below.

The ‘Panah Asmara’ performance follows two previous performances, ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and 2019’s ‘Lenggang Puspita’, which were released on January 25 and January 31 respectively.

Like the other two performances, ‘Panah Asmara’ was performed in front of a small audience amid the empty seats of the Jakarta International Stadium.

The series was released as a way for Afgan to thank his fans for their support over his 14-year career, and his 2021 album ‘Wallflower’ garnering over 18million streams on Spotify, according to a post on Afgan’s Instagram.

Afgan – who was recently promoting the ‘Wallflower’ album in the United States – revealed during an interview that he would one day hope to collaborate with R&B singers like Sabrina Claudio and Snoh Aalegra and producer-DJs like Kaytranada. “I really want to make more raw sounds musically, very minimalist,” he added.