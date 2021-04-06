Afgan unveils tracklist for upcoming album, ‘Wallflower’

Afgan has revealed the official tracklist for his upcoming album, ‘Wallflower’.

The album will release on Friday, April 9 via US label EMPIRE, and will be the Indonesian artist’s “first global album”, according to his Instagram post on March 26. The album will feature a number of previously released singles, as well as new material.

Afgan shared the tracklist on social media on Monday, April 5. The album will include previously unheard tracks such as ‘Hurt Me Like You’, ‘Easy’ and ‘Alone With You’.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement post below.

#Wallflower tracklist 🔥🔥 My new album is coming out April 9th!

Who’s excited?!

4 days to go!! 🎶🎤 pic.twitter.com/rvq29f5uDw — Afgan (@afgan___) April 5, 2021

The album will also include two previously released singles: ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and ‘M.I.A’ featuring Jackson Wang. Afgan kicked off the album’s promotion cycle with the release of the former track in early February.

Afgan then released ‘M.I.A’ featuring GOT7’s Wang in mid-March. According to Afgan, the two met in 2019 and recorded the song last year prior to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, but decided to hold off on releasing it until a later date. An accompanying music video was also released.

The album will mark Afgan’s first full-length release with EMPIRE, making him the second Indonesian artist to sign with the label, alongside rapper Ramengvrl.

Advertisement

The tracklist for ‘Wallflower’ is:

1. ‘M.I.A’ feat. Jackson Wang

2. ‘Wallflower’

3. ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’

4. ‘Don’t Forget About You’

5. ‘Touch Me’

6. ‘Hurt Me Like You’

7. ‘Say I’m Sorry’

8. ‘Like I Do’

9. ‘Bad’

10. ‘Easy’

11. ‘Alone With You’