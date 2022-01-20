Afgan wants to collaborate with Sabrina Claudio and Kaytranada

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter Afgan has revealed in an interview that he would one day like to collaborate with Sabrina Claudio and Kaytranada.

While in the United States to promote his April 2021 album ‘Wallflower’, Afgan sat for an interview with Young Hollywood, where he revealed that following his collaboration with Jackson Wang on ‘M.I.A.’, he would next like to work with R&B singers Snoh Aalegra and Sabrina Claudio.

Watch the interview below.

When asked about the sounds that he’d like to explore moving forward, Afgan said: “I really want to make more raw sounds musically, very minimalist.”

He continued: “But I also like dance music. I would love to collaborate with a DJ, I love Kaytranada. There are so many amazing DJs here that I would love to work with”.

Afgan also shared that he still suffers from stage fright before performances, but that goes away once he’s onstage. “In the end, you just forget because you’re in the zone and immersed in the music,” he said.

Afgan most recently collaborated with Indonesian producer and DJ Dipha Barus and singer Esther Geraldine for the track ‘Keep It Hush’. The track’s music video saw the trio explore themes of social media anxiety.

In an interview with NME in May following the release of ‘Wallflower’, Afgan shared that a return to performing Indonesian pop ballads aren’t a priority for him at the moment.

“I love singing ballads. It gives me a different feeling, you know? But right now, I feel like I’ve done that enough. I want to try and explore this R&B sound which I think I enjoy doing as well. But I’m not saying that I wouldn’t do Indonesian pop again,” he said.