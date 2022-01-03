Afiq Not Nice shares new mixtape, ‘Rookie Of The Year’

Malaysian rapper and producer Afiq Not Nice has released his debut mixtape titled ‘Rookie Of The Year’.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2021

The seven-track project – which was produced and arranged entirely by the musician himself – arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (December 31) to cap off 2021.

‘Rookie Of The Year’ features previously released single ‘Southpaw Outlaw’, alongside newer cuts like ‘Field’, ’Legroom’ and ‘LaMelo’. The mixtape only features two other artists, F.Rider on ‘Fever Dream’ and Guccimith on ’21’.

Advertisement

Listen to Afiq Not Nice’s new ‘Rookie Of The Year’ mixtape below.

Besides his solo material, Afiq Not Nice is also part of Malaysian rap collective CityBois. In May 2021, the group teamed up with Johor Bahru rap crew ForceParkBois – who are nominated for Best Asian Song at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards for their breakout single ‘LOTUS’ – to release the track ‘GOSSIP’.

On December 10, Afiq Not Nice featured on rapper Dinho’s sophomore album, ‘1999’. The record also featured other Malaysian artists such as Lunadira, Nakalness, Guccimith, Zhe Kamil, Ichu, Jaystation and more.

Advertisement

In August 2020, Afiq Not Nice released his debut five-track EP entitled ‘Five Stars’. The collection of songs included his debut single ‘All Day’ and previously released title track. In early February 2021, he released a standalone track entitled ‘Consumed’.