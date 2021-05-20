Agnez Mo dances through heartbreak in music video for ‘F Yo Love Song’

Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has released the music video for ‘F Yo Love Song’, her first single of 2021.

Premiering yesterday (May 19), the high-stakes video features elaborate dance choreography and shifting aspect ratios. The production is set in various locations in her native Indonesia.

Mo takes the director’s chair once again after July’s ‘Fuckin’ Boyfriend’, roping in hip-hop and traditional dancers for the clip. Watch the video below.

‘F Yo Love Song’ features a blend of R&B melodies and propulsive hip-hop beats, with Mo rebuking toxic behaviour in relationships. “[The song is] about people standing up for themselves in maybe an abusive relationship or even in a relationship with bullies and realising their worth,” she explained in an interview with 1883 Magazine.

Mo echoed those sentiments in an explainer video released last month. Watch it below.

Aside from directing, Mo has also dived into the world of graphic novels. The singer is working on Don’t Wake Up, an adaptation of her music video for ‘Long As I Get Paid’. Due for release by Z2 Comics in November, the gritty comic will centre its story on an “atypical avenging angel” in the vein of Catwoman and The Sandman.

Mo has released five studio albums, her most recent being 2017’s ‘X’. Last October, she was nominated for Best Southeast Asia Act at the 2020 MTV EMAs, alongside Ben&Ben (Philippines), Benjamin Kheng (Singapore), K-Clique (Malaysia), Jack (Vietnam), and Violette Wautier (Thailand).